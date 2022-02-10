France plans new nuclear reactors as part of climate goals

BELFORT, France (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron is preparing to unveil France’s plans to build new nuclear reactors as part of the country’s strategy to curb global warming. Macron is expected to provide a roadmap for the building of third-generation EPR reactors during a visit Thursday to the eastern town of Belfort. The move comes amid concerns about spikes in energy prices and France’s dependence on global gas and oil producers. French electricity giant EDF has submitted a plan to build six of the pressurized water reactors for an estimated 50 billion euros ($57 billion). Nuclear energy currently provides about 70% of French electricity, more than in any other country.