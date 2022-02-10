Former ‘Cheer’ star pleads guilty in child pornography case

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Former “Cheer” star Jerry Harris has pleaded guilty to felony child pornography and child sex charges in federal court. The 22-year-old Harris entered his plea on Thursday to receiving child pornography and traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. He could face decades in federal prison when he returns to court on June 28 for sentencing. Harris remains in federal custody. He was arrested in 2020 on charges that he solicited sex from minors at cheerleading competitions. According to a complaint filed at the time, prosecutors said that Harris admitted to asking for and receiving child pornography from several people he knew were minors.