Fordham names first woman and first layperson as president

NEW YORK (AP) — Fordham University, a Jesuit institution in New York, has named its new president, Tania Tetlow. She is the first woman and first layperson to lead the school in its 181-year history. Tetlow broke the same two barriers in her previous job. She has served since 2018 as president of Loyola University New Orleans, a 110-year-old Jesuit university. She’ll start her new job at Fordham on July 1. Loyola says its enrollment has grown by 11% under Tetlow and has the largest, most diverse freshman class in school history. it also credits her for starting new academic programs in growing fields and with strengthening its finances.