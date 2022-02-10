Democrat Gray-Jackson enters Alaska US Senate race

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker has announced her bid for the U.S. Senate seat in Alaska held by Republican Lisa Murkowski. State Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson is a former Anchorage Assembly member who is in her first term in the Alaska Legislature. She is the first Democrat to join a field of contenders that also includes Republican Kelly Tshibaka, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Murkowski is seeking reelection. Gray-Jackson told reporters public service is her passion. Under a new election system adopted by Alaska voters, all candidates will appear on one primary ballot, with the top four vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, advancing to the general election, in which ranked choice voting will be used.