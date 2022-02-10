Cop safety cited in no-knock warrant ahead of Locke’s death

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Documents show authorities searching the Minneapolis apartment where Amir Locke was killed by a SWAT team member said they believed a no-knock search warrant was necessary to protect the public and officers investigating a violent homicide. The applications for the search warrants carried out at the apartment complex on Feb. 2 were made public in redacted form Thursday after numerous requests. In them, police said it was necessary to conduct the searches unannounced because the suspects had a history of violence. Locke’s killing has sparked a reexamination of the use of no-knock warrants and calls for a statewide ban.