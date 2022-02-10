Congressman’s son accused of striking Miami politician

MIAMI (AP) — Police say the son of a Florida congressman has been arrested after he struck a Miami city commissioner over lunch at a steakhouse. Coral Gables police say attorney Carlos J. Gimenez called city commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla an expletive and struck him on the side of the head with an open hand. Gimenez is the son of Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez. The politician’s son is being charged with misdemeanor battery. In a statement posted on Twitter, Diaz de la Portilla called Gimenez “quite a coward.” It’s unclear what prompted the alleged attack. Court records did not immediately list an attorney for the suspect who could comment.