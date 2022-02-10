Building collapses in Syria, killing woman and 3 children

BEIRUT (AP) — The opposition Syrian Civil Defense group says a building collapse in northwest Syria has killed a woman and three of her children, while her husband and three other children survived. The collapse of the building Wednesday night on the southern edge of the city of Idlib came as northwest Syria has been witnessing weeks of rain and snow. The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said rescue operations in the two-story building lasted about four hours. The mother and one of her children were already dead when rescuers pulled them out, while two children succumbed to their wounds shortly afterward, the civil defense said.