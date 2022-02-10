British Jewish group says Israeli politician ‘not wanted’

JERUSALEM (AP) — An umbrella group representing British Jews says an Israeli ultranationalist politician should leave the country. The Board of Deputies of British Jews said Thursday that Bazalel Smotrich, who is known for anti-Arab and homophobic remarks, is “not wanted here.” Smotrich is a member of a religious ultranationalist faction in the Knesset that is currently in the opposition and until last year served as a government minister. The British organization tweeted in Hebrew on Thursday that Smotrich, who is visiting the U.K, should “get back on the plane” and leave. Smotrich dismissed the criticism. He called the group marginal and said he had received numerous apologies and messages of support.