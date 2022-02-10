Bald eagle off Vermont’s threatened, endangered species list

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Officials say Vermont has removed the bald eagle from its threatened and endangered species list after more than a decade of restoration work. Until the September 2008 confirmation that a bald eagle pair had successfully raised a young eagle along the upper reaches of the Connecticut River, Vermont was the only state without breeding eagles. Last year biologists discovered 64 young eagles in Vermont and more than 75 were found in a recovery region, which includes portions of New Hampshire and New York.