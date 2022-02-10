Alabama revisits pairing KKK leader and Black student names

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama is reconsidering its decision last week to retain the name of a one-time governor who led the Ku Klux Klan on a campus building while adding the name of the school’s first Black student. A university statement says trustees will meet no later than Friday to revisit their decision to keep the name of former Alabama Gov. Bibb Graves on a building housing the college of education. The building was renamed Lucy-Graves Hall last week in honor of Autherine Lucy Foster. The decision has since been criticized by some, and Foster has expressed ambivalence about the move.