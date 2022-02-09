Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Britain is preparing a diplomatic foray into the Ukraine crisis. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is flying to Moscow Wednesday for talks with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans a trip to Poland and NATO headquarters on Thursday. French President Emmanuel Macron reported that Russian leader Vladimir Putin told him that Moscow would not further escalate tensions in Ukraine, but the Kremlin denies any agreement. The United States has begun to deploy an Army cavalry regiment from Germany to Romania, while NATO is bolstering its eastern flank defenses from Estonia to Bulgaria.