Ugandan author flees after alleged torture, says lawyer

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The lawyer for a prominent Ugandan writer and government critic who accused the security forces of torture says that his client has gone into exile ahead of his looming criminal trial. The lawyer said Wednesday that Kakwenza Rukirabashaija fled Uganda through the land border with Rwanda and will settle at least temporarily in an unnamed European country. The lawyer said that conditions had become impossible for Rukirabashaija because he was under constant surveillance and his passport had been seized. The attorney said that the author had serious injuries from torture and had no option but to flee the country to save his life.