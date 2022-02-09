Tonga’s virus outbreak growing rapidly; omicron confirmed

By DAVID RISING

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly in Tonga, and tests have confirmed that the particularly contagious omicron variant is behind the isolated Pacific island nation’s first community outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Health Minister Saia Piukala told reporters Thursday that 31 more people had tested positive for the virus, nearly doubling Tonga’s active cases for the second day in a row to a total of 64. The Red Cross and other health authorities have warned that as Tonga tries to deal both with the aftermath of a volcano eruption and tsunami as well as the coronavirus outbreak, its fragile health care system risks becoming quickly overwhelmed.