‘The Music Man’ hopes to lead Broadway out of winter woes

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the first songs in “The Music Man” is ”(Ya Got) Trouble” and the latest Broadway revival has certainly faced its share. It was shuttered for 18 months due to the pandemic, like all shows. But it also jettisoned its lead producer, Scott Rudin, after allegations of bullying. When the show restarted, both lead actors — Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster — contracted COVID-19. And when the understudies couldn’t keep it going, it temporarily shuttered again. Now its producers see light at the end of the tunnel — for the show and Broadway. “The Music Man” opens Thursday as the marquee event of this theater season.