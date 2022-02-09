Thai wildlife group says tiger missing a leg needs help

By JERRY HARMER

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Forest rangers in Thailand are searching a remote jungle on the Myanmar border hoping to rescue a wild tiger with a missing leg from an area where poachers have recently been operating. Staff from the wildlife protection organization Freeland spotted the animal earlier this week on video recorded by a remotely operated camera in a national park as it was feeding on the body of a water buffalo. Its missing hind leg was clearly visible as it paced awkwardly around the carcass. Wildlife experts fear the tiger is at risk from hunters or of starvation due to its likely long-term inability to catch prey. They hope to capture it and move it to the safety of a government facility.