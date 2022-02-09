South Carolina police officer in custody in fatal shooting

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a small-town police officer in South Carolina has been taken into custody after shooting and killing a man whose family said was unarmed and driving away from a traffic stop. Prosecutors say the name of the Hemingway officer and the charges against her won’t be released until she is served the arrest warrants. Authorities say 45-year-old Robert Junior Langley died in the early Sunday shooting after the officer thought he ran a stop sign and chased him out of the town of 530 people and into rural Georgetown County. The family was shown dashboard camera footage of the shooting Wednesday morning.