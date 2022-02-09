Skip to Content
AP National News
South Carolina police officer in custody in fatal shooting

By JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a small-town police officer in South Carolina has been taken into custody after shooting and killing a man whose family said was unarmed and driving away from a traffic stop. Prosecutors say the name of the Hemingway officer and the charges against her won’t be released until she is served the arrest warrants. Authorities say 45-year-old Robert Junior Langley died in the early Sunday shooting after the officer thought he ran a stop sign and chased him out of the town of 530 people and into rural Georgetown County. The family was shown dashboard camera footage of the shooting Wednesday morning.

Associated Press

