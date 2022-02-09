Slovenia to hold April 24 parliamentary vote amid divisions

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s president has formally scheduled a parliamentary election for April 24. The vote will test the popularity of right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa amid political divisions in the small European Union nation. President Borut Pahor said he has chosen the earliest possible ballot date envisaged by electoral law. He urged a non-divisive tone in the campaign and debates ahead of the vote. The election will pit Jansa’s Slovenian Democratic Party and its allies against a coalition of left-leaning groups. A new player, businessman Robert Golob, has emerged as a serious opponent to Jansa after he took over leadership of a green party. Jansa said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.