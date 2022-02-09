Senators strike bipartisan deal on domestic violence bill

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has introduced a proposal to reauthorize the 1990s-era law that extends protections for victims of domestic and sexual violence after it lapsed in 2019 because of Republican opposition. Sen. Dick Durbin announced a bill to renew the Violence Against Women Act alongside his Democratic and Republican colleagues who were also joined by domestic violence survivors and actress and advocate Angelina Jolie. The last time the law was reauthorized was in 2013. Republicans have blocked the reauthorization from passing in the Senate over a provision included that would prohibit persons previously convicted of misdemeanor stalking from possessing firearms. That provision was excluded as part of the new deal.