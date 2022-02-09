S. Korea’s outgoing president calls for US-North Korea talks

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in his final months in office, has expressed concern over North Korea’s expanding weapons program and the possibility that more weapons tests would revive fears of war. Renewed tensions between Washington and Pyongyang have been a major setback for Moon, who staked his presidency on his ambitions for inter-Korean rapprochement. His written comments on North Korea and other topics were provided Thursday to The Associated Press and other news agencies. He called for a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Joe Biden to resolve deep disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against the North and the North’s disarmament steps.