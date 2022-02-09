Prince William focuses on conservation during first UAE trip

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Britain’s Prince William has embarked on his first official visit to the United Arab Emirates. The future British monarch is using his meetings Thursday to highlight his passionate work around wildlife conservation and climate change. The visit by the Duke of Cambridge of marks a significant milestone in relations between the U.K. and the UAE, a Western-allied Gulf Arab nation ruled by hereditary leaders. William is expected to meet with Dubai’s crown prince and tour Dubai’s EXPO 2020 site, where he’ll showcase The Earthshot Prize he’s founded to back innovative solutions to repairing the planet. Queen Elizabeth first visited the UAE as monarch in 1979.