Palestinians torch construction vehicle near Gaza frontier

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says that three Palestinians sneaked up to an Israeli construction vehicle near the Gaza security fence and set it ablaze. No one was hurt in Wednesday’s incident. The military says the men crossed a barbed wire fence inside Gaza but did not advance past the main security barrier along the frontier. After starting the fire, they “returned to the Gaza Strip.” The heavily-guarded frontier has been mostly quiet since the 11-day war last May between Israel and the Hamas militant group that controls the coastal territory. In December, Israel announced it finished a barrier stretching 65 kilometers, or about 40 miles, and including radar systems and sensors.