N. Macedonia medical marijuana firm raided, 1.5 tons seized

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s interior minister says police have raided a company legally growing marijuana for medicinal purposes. Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski said in a written statement Wednesday that officers seized about 1.5 tons of cannabis “due to irregularities” in the company’s operation. He provided no further details, and police did not respond to requests for clarification. The raid took place Tuesday in southern town of Strumica, where several companies licensed to grow medical marijuana are based. North Macedonia was among the first Balkan countries to allow patients to legally buy and use marijuana products for medical but not recreational purposes.