Mexican presidents wants to ‘pause’ relations with Spain

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s populist, nationalist president has engaged in periodic quarrels with Spain. But relations reached a new low Wednesday when President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the two countries’ relations should be put on “pause.” López Obrador made it sound sort of like a time-out for a country he had previously asked to apologize for the brutality of the 1521 Conquest of Mexico and colonial rule. López Obrador didn’t explain exactly what a ‘pause’ would mean, but the proposal came at the end of a diatribe against Spanish energy companies he said had taken unfair advantage of private-sector openings in Mexico.