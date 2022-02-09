Madagascar’s death toll from Cyclone Batsirai rises to 92

By LAETITIA BEZAIN

Associated Press

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Officials on Madagascar say the toll of Cyclone Batsirai has risen to 92 deaths and more than 112,000 people displaced by the tropical storm which rampaged across the island earlier this week. Among the deaths, 71 people died in Ikongo district about 530 kilometers (330 miles) south of Antananarivo, the capital. Ikongo district deputy Jean-Brunelle Razafintsiandraofa said that most of the houses in area are made of earth and when there are floods, the houses become like mud and collapse. He said the fallen homes “became like tombs for people who were asleep.” At least 7,500 homes were destroyed and another 7,000 flooded by the cyclone which weakened as it moved southeast across the island and then dispersed.