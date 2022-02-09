Japan to extend virus measures in Tokyo and other areas

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced plans to keep COVID-19 restrictions for Tokyo and 12 other areas for three more weeks until early March. Omicron infections are showing little signs of slowing and most Japanese still lack booster shots. The current measures covering 13 prefectures _ Tokyo and neighboring areas, Aichi in central Japan and Nagasaki in the south _ were initially scheduled to end Sunday but will remain until March 6. Kishida’s decision follows requests from governors in the affected areas, where daily cases are beginning to overwhelm hospitals with more serious ones among elderly people. There are also staff shortages among medical workers. The measures are a less stringent version of a state of emergency. They include shorter working hours for eateries.