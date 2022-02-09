Skip to Content
Italian prosecutors seek political funding trial for Renzi

ROME (AP) — Prosecutors in Florence have requested trial indictment for former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi for alleged illegal political party funding. Renzi on Wednesday denied any wrongdoing and said he has filed a complaint with prosecutors elsewhere in Italy alleging that the Florence magistrates have abused their power. A former Democratic Party leader, Renzi is now a senator who leads a small centrist party in Parliament. He alleges that the magistrates have been targeting him for years. A hearing on the indictment request has been set for April. Florence prosecutors are also investigating two former government ministers close to Renzi. 

