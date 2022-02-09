Iran unveils new missile with reported region-wide range

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has unveiled a new missile with a reported range that would allow it to reach both U.S. bases in the region as well as targets inside its archfoe Israel. State TV reported Wednesday that the missile has solid fuel and a range of 1,450 kilometers, or 900 miles. It is called the Khaibar-buster, a reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim warriors in the early days of Islam. It said the missile has high accuracy, is manufactured completely domestically, and can defeat missile shield systems. The information has not been independently verified. Israel’s closest point to Iran is some 1,000 kilometers, or 620 miles, away.