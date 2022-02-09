Greek comedian gets suspended sentence for online sex videos

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A Greek TV comedian has been given a suspended prison sentence after being convicted of posting on the internet sex videos of his former partner without her consent, in a case that prompted a public debate on online privacy abuses. A Thessaloniki court sentenced him to five years in prison — suspended for three years — for privacy law breaches, and fined him 10,000 euros ($11,500). Greek media identified him as Stathis Panagiotopoulos, a former member of a popular show. on private TV. Panagiotopoulos was removed from the show in December after a former partner claimed he had posted online, without her consent, videos of them having sex. Wednesday’s case concerned a previous incident involving videos of another woman.