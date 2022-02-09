Germany’s diplomacy to pivot toward fighting climate change

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says the nation’s diplomatic priorities will tilt toward addressing the threat of climate change as one of the key global challenges of the 21st century. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, a member of the environmentalist Green Party, said Germany’s 226 diplomatic missions worldwide will become “climate embassies.” She said this will require some “reorganization and reallocation of resources. She also announced the appointment of a new German climate envoy, the former Greenpeace chief Jennifer Morgan. The American-born activist said she planned to use her lengthy experience within the environmental movement and think tanks “to support and further the goals of Germany and the EU worldwide.”