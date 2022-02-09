Georgia bill banning abortion pills by mail advances

By SUDHIN THANAWALA

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans have advanced a bill that would ban the delivery of abortion pills by mail and require women to be examined by a physician in person before the pills are dispensed. The state Senate’s health and human services committee voted 7-5 on Wednesday in favor of the legislation after an expedited hearing that drew abortion opponents and supporters. The bill would still need approval from the state Senate and House before it could become law. Proponents say drug-induced abortion can lead to complications, so physicians need to closely monitor patients. Critics say the procedure carries little risk, and the bill’s true aim is to impede access to abortions.