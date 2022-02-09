El Salvador releases woman imprisoned after miscarriage

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador has released another woman imprisoned for aggravated homicide who after suffering an obstetric emergency was accused of aborting her pregnancy in a country where abortion under any circumstances is banned. The woman, who activists helping her only identified as Elsy, had served more than a decade of a 30-year sentence. She was the fifth woman released before completion of her sentence since late December of last year. Elsy’s sentence was commuted and her rights restored. The woman was reunited with her family in Yayantique in eastern El Salvador Wednesday.