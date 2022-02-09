Cyprus: Migrant repatriations are key to easing overcrowding

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ interior minister says repatriating migrants who have had their asylum applications rejected is essential to easing overcrowding at a migrant reception camp and quelling incidents of violence. Minister Nicos Nouris told state broadcaster CyBC on Wednesday that conditions at the Pournara migrants’ camp on the outskirts of the capital Nicosia are “concerning.” He said 35 migrants suffered minor wounds during an altercation between rival groups of underage migrants. Cyprus authorities say rising migrant arrivals are pushing the small island’s capacity to host them to its limits. Some 13,235 asylum applications were filed last year, with most being rejected. Most of the arrivals are coming in through the breakaway Turkish north of the country.