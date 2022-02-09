Capitol Police denies baseless claim its officers spy on GOP

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers are facing increasingly heated and basekess claims from House Republicans that the department’s officers are operating as politically driven spies. The rhetoric is complicating efforts to win back public confidence. The latest tumult occurred Tuesday when Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas accused the Capitol Police of having investigated his office “illegally” in November. Both Nehls and the police agree on basic facts about the November incident in question that indicate no laws were broken. But it’s the latest example of some Republicans attacking both efforts to investigate the insurrection and to reform the Capitol Police after its failures on Jan. 6.