Austrian police find migrants in ‘horror box’ under truck

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian police say they have found eight migrants in life-threatening conditions hidden inside a narrow wooden pallet box that had been attached to the underside of a truck. Police said Wednesday the migrants, who were from Turkey, had been trafficked from Romania to Austria. Several of them suffered from hypothermia during the trip and some had fainted because they were exposed to the truck’s exhaust fumes for hours. The migrants described their hiding places as “horror box.” Police said the driver of the truck, a 39-year-old Turkish man, was arrested. A 56-year-old Turkish accomplice was also arrested. The driver confessed to having smuggled up to 40 migrants to Austria hidden inside the pallet box.