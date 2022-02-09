Attempted hit on ex-wife gets Louisiana man 10 years

MONROE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has received the maximum 10-year sentence for trying to hire a hit man to kill his ex-wife while he was jailed on charges of sexually assaulting her two young daughters. Federal prosecutors say Judge Terry A. Doughty sentenced 48-year-old Steven Marcus Kelley on Tuesday on a charge of using the mail to commission a murder for hire in December 2019. U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown says Doughty also ordered three years of supervised probation after Kelley is released. The West Monroe man was convicted in October 2021. At the time, his defense attorney said he could not comment because state charges were still pending.