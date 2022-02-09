Ally Sheedy savors nuanced TV role in ‘Single Drunk Female’

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ally Sheedy is best known to audiences for “The Breakfast Club” and “St. Elmo’s Fire,” but she’s also appeared in indie films and in TV shows over the years. She’s back on TV now in Freeform’s dark comedy series “Single Drunk Female,” playing mom to a 20-something, recovering alcoholic daughter. Sheedy says the nuanced female characters in the series and elsewhere on TV remind her of the 20th century heyday of independent film. Sheedy stars opposite Sofia Black-D’Elia as the daughter forced to move back home during rehab. “Single Drunk Female” is in its first season on Freeform, and is available on Hulu.