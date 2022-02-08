Vernon Jones leaves Georgia gov race to run for Congress

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Vernon Jones is confirming that he’s entering the Republican primary in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District. The former Democratic lawmaker dropped out of the governor’s race Monday at Donald Trump’s behest. Jones says the 10th District east of Atlanta is a good fit for him because of his traditional values. A source familiar with a January meeting between Trump and Jones tells The Associated Press that Trump promised to endorse Jones for Congress if he would quit the governor’s race. His exit should enable Trump’s pick for governor, David Perdue, to consolidate support among Republicans opposed to the reelection of Brian Kemp. More than 10 Republicans are already in the congressional race.