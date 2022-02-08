US Senators ask Mexico to do more to protect journalists

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two prominent U.S. Senators have published an open letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking him to “urge the Mexican government to seriously improve efforts to protect journalists.” Four journalists in Mexico were killed in January, and a fifth was attacked but escaped unharmed in February. Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, and Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio asked the State Department Tuesday to report on what it is doing to help improve safety for journalists in Mexico. The two senators also criticized Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s habit of “consistently disparaging journalists for daring to criticize his administration.”