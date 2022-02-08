US climate envoy John Kerry visits Mexico amid power clash

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will arrive in Mexico Wednesday amid high tensions over Mexico’s plan to favor its state-owned electricity company and limit private and foreign firms that have invested in renewable energy. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has vowed to forge ahead with changes to Mexico’s power sector, increasing investment in fossil fuels while limiting private wind, natural gas and solar plants to a minority market share. The U.S. government has expressed “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. Kerry may be troubled by López Obrador’s defense of dirty state-owned coal and fuel-oil power plants.