Trainer: Officers in Floyd killing did not follow policy

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer who oversaw medical training for two of the three former officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights says the officers failed to follow their training to do everything they could to prevent his death. Officer Nicole Mackenzie is the Minneapolis Police Department’s medical support coordinator. She testified in the federal trial of J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. She said that Kueng and Lane were in a police academy “emergency medical responder” class that she taught. Kueng, Lane and Thao are accused of depriving Floyd of his rights when they failed to give him medical aid as Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes.