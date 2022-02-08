Skip to Content
Suspect arrested in Washington state grocery store shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting one person and injuring another inside a grocery store in Washington state has been arrested. Police say  say 39-year-old Aaron Christopher Kelly was detained late Monday night on Interstate 90 near Spokane just before midnight. Police in the city of Richland where the shooting happened in a a Fred Meyer store say Kelly will be booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of first degree murder and first degree attempted murder. The shooting left one man dead and the other man hospitalized in critical condition. 

