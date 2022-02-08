Stingray habitat to reopen a year after 12 rays found dead

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida zoo is reopening a stingray habitat that was closed last spring after 12 of the rays were found dead. WTSP-TV reports that ZooTampa at Lowry Park announced Monday that a reimagined state-of-the-art version of Stingray Bay will open at the end of 2022, allowing guests to once again touch and feed rays. Zoo officials say the 34,000-gallon renovated habitat will be home to cownose and southern rays. The walls will be low enough for young children to reach into the water, but the animals will have plenty of room to hide and rest.