Shaq, Usher and Drake shows all highlight Super Bowl week

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shaquille O’Neal will return to the city where he helped the Los Angeles Lakers win three straight championships. This time, O’Neal – who frequently deejays – will host “Shaq’s Fun House,” featuring performances by Lil Wayne, Zedd and Diplo. His annual Super Bowl week event will be in-person after it was held virtually last year due to COVD-19 concerns. Justin Bieber, Drake, Miley Cyrus, Lil Baby, Blake Shelton, Usher and others are also playing shows ahead of the big game between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly will co-headline the first night of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Thursday night.