Police: Girl, 9, beat brother with broom prior to his death

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A 9-year-old Alabama girl has been charged with assault in relation to her younger brother’s death after authorities say she beat him with a broomstick. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the charge Monday. Officers reported to a home in Mobile on Feb. 3 where they found the 4-year-old unresponsive upon arrival. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Court records show that Yolanda Coale, the boy’s aunt and legal guardian, said she woke up that morning to the sound of the children screaming. She found the girl hitting her brother with a broom. The 53-year-old was also charged after the boy’s death for aggravated child abuse.