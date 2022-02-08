Peru’s president swears in 4th Cabinet in half a year

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has sworn in the fourth Cabinet of his half year in office amid criticism for his poor previous choices for ministers and even calls by his rivals to step down. His third Cabinet lasted just three days and was led by Héctor Valer, who resigned following revelations that he once faced domestic violence allegations. Castillo named Aníbal Torres, his former justice minister, as the new prime minister to replace Valer. Amid an environmental disaster in Peru’s capital following the mid-January oil spill, Castillo named nuclear physicist Modesto Montoya as environment minister and Hernán Condori, a doctor with experience in Indigenous territories, as his health minister.