N. Carolina judges to pick expert for redistricting review

By GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A trial court panel will name an outside remapping expert to help them determine whether upcoming replacement redistricting maps comply with partisan limits required by the North Carolina Supreme Court. A special master will be chosen by the three-judge panel, which issued an order Tuesday laying out how they’ll evaluate substitute congressional and legislative boundaries. They’re aiming to follow a Supreme Court ruling last Friday that found maps approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in November were illegal partisan gerrymanders. The legislature must turn in replacement plans by Feb. 18. The Supreme Court has said it’s determined to use new maps for the May 17 primary.