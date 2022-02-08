Museum architect among winners of prestigious Wolf Prize

JERUSALEM (AP) — The American architect who designed New York’s High Line urban park and renovated the Museum of Modern Art and a Stanford University researcher are among 11 winners of this year’s prestigious Wolf Prize awarded by Israel. The 2022 laureates were announced by the Wolf Foundation on Tuesday. Elizabeth Diller, who also designed the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, was awarded the prize for “her exceptional and influential work connecting architecture to artistic practice.” The Wolf Foundation is a state-owned entity that issues the award to promote excellence in arts and sciences. About three dozen Wolf Laureates have gone on to win Nobel prizes.