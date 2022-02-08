Mudslide kills at least 14 people, injures 35 in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Heavy rains have triggered a mudslide that swept into a residential neighborhood in a western Colombia town, killing at least 14 people and injuring 35 others. Officials say one person is reported missing after Tuesday’s deadly slide in Risaralda. The mayor confirmed the deaths and warns that the risk of landslide continued in the area and is urging people to leave to avoid further casualties. More than 60 homes have been evacuated as teams assess the damage and risks. Colombian President Ivan Duque has sent his condolences to the families of the deceased.