Maryland court hears case seeking new sentence for DC sniper

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has heard arguments on whether Washington, D.C., sniper Lee Boyd Malvo’s six life sentences without possibility of parole should be reconsidered. The arguments centered on a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision barring mandatory life sentences for juveniles and a change in Maryland law. Kiran Iyer, a Maryland public defender, argued that life without parole sentences for Malvo, who was 17 at the time of the 2002 shootings, violates the Supreme Court ruling and that his client should benefit from Maryland’s new law enabling prisoners convicted as juveniles to seek release once they’ve served at least 20 years.