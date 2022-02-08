Man tied to ex-Honduras president gets life prison sentence

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A man linked to former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández has been sentenced to life in prison a day after it was revealed that Hernandez is on a secret U.S. list of officials suspected of corruption or undermining democracy in Central America. Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez was sentenced Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. Judge P. Kevin Castel sentenced Fuentes Ramirez after presiding over a trial last year in which he was convicted of charges alleging that he had bribed high-ranking Honduran officials and killed a law enforcement officer. Fuentes Ramirez is 52 years old.